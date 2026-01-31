KALISPELL — The Flathead Valley's new Kalispell VA Clinic hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, completing a project more than seven years in the making to address the region's growing veteran population.

"This is your clinic, your community, and your home," said Kalispell VA Clinic Registered Nurse Megan Tarver.

Watch the full Salute to Service:

Flathead Valley veterans celebrate opening of new 39% larger VA clinic

Many gathered to watch centennial veterans cut the ribbon to the new clinic, including World War 2 veteran Donald Robinson, who has been going to the Kalispell VA clinic for around 10 years.

"It's wonderful! Couldn't be at a better place!" Robinson said.

The facility offers more space, enhanced amenities, all of the latest medical technology, and 6,000 additional square feet that can be used to expand the clinic in the future.

"More primary care teams for more veterans, women's health, the lab, there's so many new and increased and expanded opportunities. It's just really going to give our veterans the opportunity to have high-quality care when and where they want it, right here in the Flathead Valley," said Montana VA Health Care System acting director Kimberly Adkins.

Healthcare professionals have already seen the benefits of the expanded clinic on patients and staff.

"If there's a need for a veteran, I can find a room right around the corner, wherever I need. Same for the staff, we love that flexibility of having that much space compared to our old clinic," said Arron McIntyre, Kalispell VA Clinic nurse manager.

Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, the VA Rocky Mountain Network Director who oversees VA clinics in five states, said the Flathead community turnout was exceptional.

"I've seen quite a lot of turnouts, but maybe this one tops the rest," Kumar-Giebel said.