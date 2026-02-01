Bigfork volunteers gather for annual "undecorating day" to take down holiday decorations

BIGFORK — Bigfork's annual "undecorating day" brought the community together Saturday to take down the holiday decorations that transform the small town into a Christmas village each winter.

Each year since the 1970s, the Bigfork Elves and hundreds of volunteers decorate the town with garland, lights and trees, creating a festive atmosphere that draws visitors from across the region.

"It is so big, to have the involvement we have in Bigfork," said Judi Eber the current head elf.

The decorating tradition has become a cornerstone of the community's holiday celebrations.

Watch story here:

Bigfork "undecorating" day

"It's a staple, along with the tree lighting ceremony that night, I mean, it's just something every Bigforkian looks forward to each year," Michelle Mank, former head elf said.

But on the last Saturday of January, what goes up must come down during the much smaller undecorating day.

"Not everybody wants to come and take everything down. They all want to be a part of putting it up, their holiday cheer, but when it comes to taking it down, we're lucky if we get 35-40 volunteers," Mank said.

One of those volunteers was Bigfork resident Sarah Peterson, who decided to help with undecorating day for the first time.

"Bigfork is such a tight knit community and it's just great to help with all of these events we do for our little village. I think the town really comes together to make this place special for the holidays," Peterson said.

This year's undecorating day marked a significant transition for the organization.

"The entire board actually has decided to retire, so we're just here today supporting them and kind of teaching them the ropes of what needs to happen and where things need to go," Mank said.

Bigfork's new head elf, Judi Eber, has set a goal to increase the organization's funding to expand the traditions in coming years.

"They function off a very minimal amount of money and we have to replace elf hats, and lightbulbs, and garland, and bows, so we do want to try and increase that," Eber said.

Those interested in donating can click here.

