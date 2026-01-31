University of Montana to celebrate 107th Foresters’ Ball

MISSOULA — The University of Montana’s 107th celebration of the Foresters’ Ball will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, in UM’s Schreiber Gym.

Tickets are available for purchase on GrizTix or in person from Jan. 26 to Feb. 6 at the University Center foyer.

Different prices are available for students, community members and couples.

This year's theme is “Timber Fallin,’ Trucks a Haulin.”

Live music will be provided by the Blue Collar Band.

Attendees can get “married” or “divorced” in the chapel, lock up friends in jail, grab a haircut in the barbershop, walk through the history of the ball in the museum and more.

Free refreshments will also be available.

All proceeds benefit UM forestry student scholarships and preserve the legacy of the Foresters’ Ball.