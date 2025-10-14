Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in 2023 Oregon homicide arrested in Missoula

MISSOULA - A man wanted in connection with a 2023 murder in Portland, Oregon, has been arrested in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department and the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force arrested 21-year-old Connor J. O’Brien on Monday.

O’Brien was wanted in connection with the 2023 fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Tiara Atencio in Portland, Oregon.

He is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility, awaiting extradition to Oregon on the Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon charges.

