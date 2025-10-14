Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved phase two of a conservation easement protecting nearly 53,000 acres of private timberland between Kalispell and Libby. The Montana Land Board will cast the final vote on Oct. 20. (Read the full story)

Since Friday, the Montana State Prison has been using National Guard trucks to pump water into its main tank after a water line rupture shut down toilets, showers and food service for 1,600 inmates. Until crews find the buried break, portable toilets and showers have been installed — while each inmate receives seven bottles of drinking water daily. Families of the inmates have also reached out to MTN with complaints regarding unsanitary conditions. (Reach the full story)

Families participated in traditional dancing, singing and the passing on of cultural traditions at the annual Beartracks Powwow at Caras Park on Indigenous Peoples' Day. The event honored the 1891 crossing of the Clark Fork River by the Beartracks family during the forced removal of the Salish from the Bitterroot Valley. (Read the full story)