Teen sentenced to prison for fatal Montana stabbing

BILLINGS - A Billings teen who admitted stabbing another teenager to death has been sentenced to prison.

Shyrone Wolfblack has been ordered to serve 60 years in prison for deliberate homicide, followed by an additional 5 years for a weapons enhancement.

Yellowstone County District Court judge Donald Harris imposed the punishment at a hearing on Monday.

Wolfblack was 16 when he was charged as an adult for the April 20, 2024, stabbing of 17-year-old Bryten Olson, a Billings West High School student.

Olson died several days later at a Billings hospital.

Courtesy photo Bryten Olson

Wolfblack pleaded guilty to the deliberate homicide charge in March in a plea agreement that called for prosecutors to dismiss a second charge of felony assault with a weapon.

The fatal stabbing happened when Wolfblack and a teenage girl were driving when the girl recognized a person walking with Olson as someone she had "wanted to confront" about "a prior interaction," court records state.

Wolfblack stabbed the person with Olson during a confrontation, then stabbed Olson during a second confrontation.

Wolfblack was arrested a short time later at a residence on North 22nd Street.