Woman pleads guilty to 2025 fatal DUI Flathead crash

KALISPELL — The woman accused of driving under the influence and killing a woman in a collision on New Year's Day last year has changed her plea.

Kala Knaus pleaded guilty on Thursday in Flathead County District Court to one felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Knaus is accused of crossing the center line on Montana Highway 35 near Bigfork on January 1, 2025, causing a head-on collision.

The driver of the other vehicle, 37-year-old Alyssa Sladek, died from blunt force trauma due to the crash.

Knaus faces 20 years in prison, with 10 suspended, when she is sentenced on April 28.

Watch previous coverage: Kalispell woman charged with Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence pleads not guilty

Kalispell woman charged with Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence pleads not guilty

- information from Maddie Kiefer included in this report