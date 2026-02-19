Flathead National Forest seeks public input on Comprehensive River Management Plan

KALISPELL — A lot has changed since 1980, but one thing has not — the comprehensive river management plan for the Three Forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River.

The Flathead National Forest is working to update the plan and is hosting information sessions for the community to learn and express their concerns.

"I think it's very important to be part of the process, to ask questions and listen," said community member Denny Gignoux.

The sessions are part of the public comment phase. Flathead National Forest officials are still in the planning period and will take the community's opinion into account.

"I'm hoping that the public will walk away and feel like they've participated, that they've shaped this to the type of plan that will really protect the river for the long term," said Flathead National Forest District Ranger Rob Davies.

The floor was open to anyone during this week's information sessions and one issue stood out: the possible implementation of free, unrestricted permits.

"I think that's what I learned, everybody hates permits," said community member Lee Jester.

Concerns ranged from how often you would need to get a permit to the use of the word "permit" itself.

"People are on the river, some people are on it constantly, and getting a permit every day or if it's online like a fire permit, it would be painful," said one community member.

"They should change that word to survey, which is actually what they're asking for," Jester said.

There were also concerns about the possibility of proposed permits becoming restrictive, like the Smith River lottery system.

"I think that there's still a little bit that needs to get worked out as to how do you get this permit, who's going to pay for the permit, if it's a free thing, nothing is always free," Gignoux said.

The U.S. Forest Service said they're still ironing out the details, but that the permit system is just a way for them to collect data and learn more about how the river system is used.

"People hear 'permit' and are very concerned about a lottery system like the Smith River. This is nothing more than data collection and a permit in someone's hand that's floating, gives them all the rules, all the regulations so that they can be good stewards of the river," Davies said.

Public comment for the plan ends March 13. Click here to learn more about the plan.

Community members and the U.S. Forest Service encourage everyone to share their voice.

"I think everyone should put in what their concerns are and let the forest service know because this process involves everyone," Gignoux said.