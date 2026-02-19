Community meeting seeks input on Flathead River management plan update

KALISPELL – The U.S. Forest Service has been working on updating the comprehensive river management plan for the three forks of the Flathead River, a designated Wild and Scenic River.

But before they move forward, they are consulting with the community.

Two information sessions have been held at Flathead Valley Community College to discuss the future of the Flathead River’s management plan, which has not been updated since 1980.

As a national Wild and Scenic river, sections of the three forks of the Flathead are federally protected.

Community members have asked questions about many topics, but the main concern was the variety of unknowns regarding a possible permit system.

"I think that there's still a little bit that needs to get worked out, as to how do you get this permit, who's going to pay for the permit, if it’s a free thing, nothing is always free,” Glacier Guides and Montana Raft owner Denny Gignoux said.

Public comment on the plan will be received until March 13, 2026, and a draft of the plan is expected to be released in the summer.