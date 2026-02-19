Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Whitefish School District announces finalists for superintendent interviews

Superintendent candidate interviews have been scheduled for March 4 and March 5.
WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School District Board of Directors will be interviewing three superintendent candidates to replace Dave Means, who will retire at the end of the school year.

The candidates selected for interviews are Brandy M. Carlenzoli of Kalispell, Dr. Jennifer S. Fee of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Michele L. Paine of Kalispell.

Candidate interviews have been scheduled for March 4 and March 5.

“Numerous stakeholder groups will have the opportunity to meet the final candidates and submit input to the board about each of them,” a news release states.

The board plans to select the new Whitefish Schools Superintendent by March 5.

