Bitterroot National Forest moves to ‘high’ fire danger

Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 10, 2024

HAMILTON — Continued hot and dry weather has prompted officials to raise the fire danger level on the Bitterroot National Forest to “high.”

“Recent warming and drying trends are increasing fire danger,” said Deputy Fire Staff Officer Matthew H. Young.

Fires will start from most causes and spread quickly when fire danger is “high,” a news release notes.

Bitterroot National Forest officials ask that people use caution when camping, driving in the backcountry, and cutting firewood.
People planning camping trips should follow the following fire safety tips:

  • Keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch. It is illegal to have unattended campfires.
  • Smokers should light up only in areas cleared of all flammable debris. Cigarette butts should never be thrown from vehicle windows.
  • Those exploring the forest and backcountry in vehicles must stay on established roads and trails and avoid driving over dry grass and brush that could be ignited by hot exhaust systems.
  • Firewood cutters should operate chainsaws equipped with spark arresters in the cool morning hours and keep a shovel and fire extinguisher nearby.
  • Recreational shooting? Take precautions! Never shoot into dry vegetation and always make sure you’re shooting in a safe location, away from roads, trails, campsites, and occupied areas. Be aware that shooting exploding targets is prohibited on National Forest System lands. Click here for more information.
  • Know before you go. Always check with your local Ranger Station prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area.

Officials report that so far this year, crews have responded to a total of seven fires, including four that were human-caused.
Outdoor burning will close on Saturday, July 13 in Ravalli County.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for information on fire conditions and fire restrictions throughout Montana.

