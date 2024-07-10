Watch Now
Lolo National Forest raises fire danger level to 'high'

Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 10, 2024

MISSOULA — Our continued hot and dry weather has prompted the Lolo National Forest to move the fire danger level to “high.”

Conditions are continuing to dry out and officials warn that fires can spread quickly in vegetation such as grass and shrubs.

“Fires will spread easily, with the potential for some areas to burn with high-intensity on slopes or concentrated fuels,” a social media post states.

According to the Lolo National Forest, crews have responded to 29 wildfires to date, with all but one of them being human-caused.
Officials are stressing that campfires should not be left unattended and should be cool to the touch before leaving a campsite.

Additionally, people shouldn't leave their vehicles running in dry grass and make sure that vehicle chains aren’t dragging when traveling.

Outdoor burning is closed in Sanders, Missoula, and Mineral counties.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for information on fire conditions and fire restrictions throughout Montana.

