Containment grows at wildfire complex in Southeast Montana

ASHLAND — Fire crews have made significant progress in containing one of the four wildfires burning in Southeast Montana.

Fire officials said in a Thursday morning update that the Four Mile Fire is now 39 percent contained, up from only 1 percent the day before. That wildfire has burned an estimated 2,082 acres.

Progress on the three larger wildfires — Deadman, McGee, and Prairie fires — remained steady.

The Deadman Fire, the largest wildfire in the state, grew slightly from 19,088 acres reported Wednesday to 19,130 acres and remained at 20% containment. The McGhee Fire was estimated at 11,409 acres and was 9% contained, and the Prairie Fire has burned 6,540 acres and was 50% contained.

The wildfires — burning south of Birney and north of Tongue River Reservoir in Rosebud and Big Horn counties — were started by lightning when a storm moved through the region on July 12 and 13.

A Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3 took command of the complex of wildfires on Monday.

No injuries or property loss have been reported, but the fires forced the voluntary evacuation of the Tongue River State Park over the weekend.

