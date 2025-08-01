Lightning sparks wildfire near Hot Springs

Lightning is believed to have sparked a wildfire in Sanders County on Thursday evening.

The Polson Rural Fire District was called out just after 9:30 p.m. to provide mutual aid for a wildfire that sparked on Garcon Gulch Road outside of Hot Springs as heavy winds and frequent lightning were passing through the area.

MTN News

The wildland fire is still burning; however, rain last night helped efforts to slow it down.

The CSKT Division of Fire will be working the fire on Friday.

According to a social media post, PRFD was paged out for a structure fire in Jette Meadows while en route to the wildfire.

The City of Polson Fire Department and the Ronan Volunteer Fire Department were requested to respond to Jette Meadows as several PRFD units were already out of the area, headed to the wildfire.

The structure fire was held to the garage with minimal damage to the home.

Both fires are believed to have been caused by lightning, according to the Polson Rural Fire District.