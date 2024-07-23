Containment grows to 25% on 2,581 acre Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews are continuing to make progress battling the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula.

While the blaze has grown to 2,581 acres, containment has grown from 10% to 25% as of Tuesday.

MTN News

A community meeting to discuss the fire will be held on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Bonner School cafeteria. The meeting will be recorded and posted on Facebook.

There are 703 people assigned to the fire which began on July 14. The cause of the Miller Peak Fire remains under investigation.