Containment grows to 25% on 2,581 acre Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula

The cause of the wildfire burning southeast of Missoula remains under investigation
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 23, 2024

MISSOULA — Crews are continuing to make progress battling the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula.

While the blaze has grown to 2,581 acres, containment has grown from 10% to 25% as of Tuesday.

A community meeting to discuss the fire will be held on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Bonner School cafeteria. The meeting will be recorded and posted on Facebook.

There are 703 people assigned to the fire which began on July 14. The cause of the Miller Peak Fire remains under investigation.

