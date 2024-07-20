Watch Now
Crews battle wildfire near Alberton

Bible Lane Fire
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 20, 2024

ALBERTON — Crews from several agencies responded on Friday evening to a wildfire that broke out in Mineral County.

According to the Lolo National Forest, the fire is burning along Interstate 90 one mile east of Alberton off of Bible Lane. Some structures in the area are threatened.

The blaze was estimated at 10 acres as of late Friday.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for residents east of the intersection of Petty Creek Road and Bible Lane, including Runyon Drive, Lydia Lane, and Lucinda Lane.

The Alberton Community Center was opened on Friday evening for people who evacuated from the area of the fire.

Crews attacking the blaze from the air and ground managed to slow the growth of the wildfire late Friday.

