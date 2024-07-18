Crews battle wildfire west of Ronan

RONAN — A wildfire that broke out on Wednesday in the Mission Valley has burned 10 acres and as of the last report, was 25% contained.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the Sloan’s Fire, which is burning a dozen miles west of Ronan, is believed to have been sparked by people who were target shooting in the area.

A Local Type 3 organization is in charge of fighting the fire. The CSKT Division of Fire as well as crews from the Ronan and Hot Springs fire departments were called to the scene.

Fire managers report there are no structures threatened by the Sloan’s Fire and no evacuations have been ordered.