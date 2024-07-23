Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Crews battling Flathead wildfire along Hubbart Dam Road

Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 23, 2024

KALISPELL — Crews are battling a wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Montana.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. to an area 1½ miles east of Hubbart Dam.

The Marion Fire Department were first to arrive on the scene and found the blaze fire at 1.5 acres.

Hubardt Dam Fire Map

Additional resources, including a DNRC helicopter and four engines, were then called to the fire.

 According to a news release, the fire has now burned five acres, and more resources have arrived at the scene.

Fire behavior includes creeping, torching and spotting. No structures are threatened at this time.

The public is urged to please avoid the area.

Visit www.mtfireinfo.org to check current fire restrictions across the state.

Wildfire Watch
Firefighters

Missoula County

Understanding the physiology of wildland firefighters

Emily Brown
5:05 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Lightning sparks several fires in the Bitterroot National Forest

MTN News
4:03 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Butler Creek Fire

Missoula County

Evacuation orders, warnings lifted at Butler Creek Fire

MTN News
1:14 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Big Draw Fire Retardant Drop

Wildfire Watch

Big Draw Fire west of Elmo 95% contained

MTN News
11:05 AM, Jul 23, 2024
Gravel Pit Fire

Wildfire Watch

Gravel Pit Fire burning 2 acres in the Blackfoot Valley

MTN News
10:59 AM, Jul 23, 2024
Miller Peak Fire CMS

Wildfire Watch

Containment grows to 25% on 2,581 acre Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula

MTN News
9:49 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader