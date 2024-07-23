Crews battling Flathead wildfire along Hubbart Dam Road

KALISPELL — Crews are battling a wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Montana.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. to an area 1½ miles east of Hubbart Dam.

The Marion Fire Department were first to arrive on the scene and found the blaze fire at 1.5 acres.

MTN News

Additional resources, including a DNRC helicopter and four engines, were then called to the fire.

According to a news release, the fire has now burned five acres, and more resources have arrived at the scene.

Fire behavior includes creeping, torching and spotting. No structures are threatened at this time.

The public is urged to please avoid the area.

Visit www.mtfireinfo.org to check current fire restrictions across the state.