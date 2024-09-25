Crews remain on scene of small wildfire north of Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews remain on the scene of the Ravine Fire which is burning in the Rattlesnake Drainage north of Missoula.

The wildfire which is three miles up Spring Gulch was reported Tuesday afternoon and has burned an estimated ¼ acre.

The Lolo National Forest reports the fire is creeping and smoldering in timber and brush south of the Rattlesnake Wilderness.

Firefighters have finished a saw line and will work Wednesday to finish constructing handline around the fire's perimeter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.