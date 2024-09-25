Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Crews remain on scene of small wildfire north of Missoula

The Ravine Fire is burning south of the Rattlesnake Wilderness in the Spring Gulch area
Ravine Fire
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The Ravine Fire is burning in the Rattlesnake Drainage north of Missoula.
Ravine Fire
Posted

MISSOULA — Crews remain on the scene of the Ravine Fire which is burning in the Rattlesnake Drainage north of Missoula.

The wildfire which is three miles up Spring Gulch was reported Tuesday afternoon and has burned an estimated ¼ acre.

The Lolo National Forest reports the fire is creeping and smoldering in timber and brush south of the Rattlesnake Wilderness.

Firefighters have finished a saw line and will work Wednesday to finish constructing handline around the fire's perimeter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wildfire Watch

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader