MISSOULA — A new wildfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Rattlesnake Drainage north of Missoula.

The Lolo National Forest reports the "Ravine Incident" fire is 3 miles up Spring Gulch south of the Rattlesnake Wilderness.

The fire is currently estimated at ¼ acre and smoke may be visible from Grant Creek and the surrounding areas.

Firefighters, rappellers, and a helicopter are responding to the wildfire.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.