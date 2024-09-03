Daly Fire forces expanded Skalkaho Highway closure

HAMILTON — The Daly Fire crossed the Skalkaho Highway on Monday night prompting officials to expand a road closure in the area.

A section of Skalkaho Highway was closed by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

MTN News

A social media post states the road will be closed between Black Bear Campground and Skalkaho Pass with barricades put in place.

The blaze — burning 26 miles southeast of Hamilton — is now estimated at 2,000 acres.

The Gird Point Lookout has been closed.