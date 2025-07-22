Deer Fire southeast of Missoula holding at 75 acres

MISSOULA — Little change is being reported on Tuesday morning from the Deer Fire, which is burning 5 miles southeast of Missoula.

Fire managers report the human-caused blaze is holding steady at 75 acres after being sparked on the evening of July 18.

Crews battling the wildfire, which is burning mainly in the timber in steep, rugged terrain, were aided on Monday by increased clouds and cooler temperatures.

Firefighters continued to build a fireline around the main body of the fire with a helicopter dropping water to help ground crews on Monday afternoon.

The Lolo National Forest has issued a temporary road and trail closure in the area of the Deer Fire.

Five Valleys Land Trust reports on social media that the Skyline Ridge Trailhead and the Sky Fall/Sky Bound trail loop on the Mount Dean Stone Community Forest have been closed until further notice to support firefighting efforts.

The House of Sky Trail remains accessible as an out-and-back from the Barmeyer and Sousa Trailheads. The Inez Creek and Little Park Creek Trails are also open, as out-and-backs only, from their respective trailheads.

There are 179 people assigned to the fire along with four engines, two helicopters and four water tenders.

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.