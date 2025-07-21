Bitterroot National Forest warns of abandoned campfires

MISSOULA — The Bitterroot National Forest is issuing a warning about abandoned campfires.

Forest officials report there have been 14 human-caused wildfires so far this year, with many of them being sparked by abandoned campfires.

An abandoned campfire, which escaped a fire ring, was found Monday in the Cow Creek area west of Pinesdale by a community member who found it and used a shovel to stop the spread.

Another recent abandoned campfire that escaped the fire ring happened east of Wallace Creek Trailhead in the Sula Ranger District. Firefighters found it and were able to suppress it before it grew.

Due to the high number of wildfires sparked by lightning this year, Bitterroot National Forest officials are asking for the public's help in reducing human-caused fires that are easily preventable.

How to make a proper campfire ring:



Completely clear the area of debris within a 10-foot diameter and make sure there is nothing flammable above your campfire, such as low-hanging tree limbs.

Make sure the clearing is down to bare soil - free of dry grass

To completely extinguish your campfire, remember: Drown, Stir, and Feel

People are asked to call 406-363-7133 if they find unattended campfires on the Bitterroot National Forest.

Click here to learn more about how to construct a campfire ring or pit.