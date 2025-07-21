New mapping shows Deer Fire burning 75 acres

MISSOULA — New mapping shows the Deer Fire outside of Missoula has burned 75 acres since sparking on Friday evening.

The human-caused wildfire is burning 5 miles southeast of Missoula.

Fire managers report the blaze is burning mainly in the timber in steep, rugged terrain.

Fire behavior was moderated by cooler temperatures on Sunday, resulting in ground fire behavior with some occasional single or group tree torching.

Watch previous coverage from the Deer Fire:

Deer Fire continues to burn near Missoula, road closures implemented

Cooler temperatures accompanied by thunderstorms are expected Monday. The afternoon storms have the potential to produce wetting rains.

Crews worked Sunday to construct fireline immediately adjacent to the fire’s edge with air crews dropping water on spot fires along the eastern edge.

The Lolo National Forest has issued a temporary road and trail closure in the area of the Deer Fire.

There are 160 people assigned to the fire.