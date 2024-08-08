Watch Now
Elkhorn Ridge Fire burning along Salmon River

Bitterroot National Forest
HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest reports a 500-acre wildfire is burning along the Salmon River southwest of Darby.

A reconnaissance flight flew over the Elkhorn Ridge Fire on Wednesday.

The blaze is burning up a ridge and across a pair of nearby drainages.

The flight also determined the fire had backed down to within a few hundred yards of the edge of the Salmon River.

The Elkhorn Ridge Fire is burning mostly in Ponderosa Pine and grasses.

A jet boat will be used to ferry crews into the area to prepare and protect the Lantz Bar area.

