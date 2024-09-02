Watch Now
Evacuation orders scaled back at 2,400-acre Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office scaled back some of the evacuation orders near the blaze on Monday morning
The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.
STEVENSVILLE — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has announced a change in the evacuation orders issued in the area of the 2,400-acre Sharrott Creek Fire burning west of Stevensville.

The evacuation orders that were in effect at the north end of the blaze were scaled back to evacuation warnings at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

The announced changes were announced for the area of Sharrott Hill Loop, Redtail Hawk Lane, Blue Grouse Lane, Porcupine Lane, Timber Trail and the west end of Kootenai Creek Road.

Roadblocks will remain in place and resident passes will be issued to residents and property owners. Only residents and local traffic will be allowed in the previously evacuated area. Residents can get passes at the roadblocks, or the Ravalli County Incident Command trailer at the Fort Owen Ranch.

The Sheriff's Office notes that residents should remain prepared to evacuate in case fire conditions change.

The evacuation order for residents of Marmot Lane and Saint Mary's Lookout Trail remains in effect as well as the previously issued evacuation warnings for west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, and Wankantana Way.

There are currently 610 people assigned to the Sharrott Creek fire which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.

