Fire crews continue to make progress on the Horse Gulch Fire near Helena

Evacuation warnings were lifted Thursday evening and containment of the fire has increased to 40%
The human-caused Horse Gulch Fire, which was first reported on July 9, 2024, has burned 14,935 acres near Canyon Ferry.
HELENA — Fire crews continue to make progress on the Horse Gulch Fire, with evacuation warnings lifted Thursday evening and containment increasing to 40% as of Friday morning.

The human-caused fire first reported on July 9 has burned 14,935 acres near Canyon Ferry.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that Canyon Ferry Road from Canyon Ferry Village to the Broadwater County line has reopened to the public.

Court Sheriff, Chinaman Gulch, Hellgate, Jo Bonner, and Riverside Campgrounds reopened on Friday, July 19.

People recreating at the lake should be aware of fire helicopters and other air resources and avoid lake areas where they are operating.

