Fire danger level lowered to ‘high’ in Missoula County

Stage II fire restrictions remain in effect in Missoula County
The Lolo National Forest has lowered its fire danger to “high” due to the recent cooler weather and precipitation.
MISSOULA — Recent cooler temperatures and rainfall have prompted officials to lower the fire danger in Missoula County to “high.”

Fire officials note that when fire danger is “high,” fires in grasses and other fine fuels ignite easily from all causes and unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly, often with spotting, and can become difficult to control if not attacked successfully when small.

Stage II fire restrictions remain in effect within the City of Missoula and Missoula County. The restrictions prohibit all campfires and limit the use of internal combustion engines, such as chainsaws and lawnmowers, between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. within the City and County. Visit www.MTFireInfo.org for additional information on all land jurisdictions.

A news release notes that even though the July 24 storm left many piles of debris, general outdoor burning by permit remains closed and will not open in Missoula County until March 1, 2025. People can click here for information about how to dispose of storm debris.

“While our temperatures are cooler and much of Missoula County has received measurable moisture, we are still dry,” warns DNRC Southwestern Land Office Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson. “Missoula County is experiencing severe to exceptional drought, and we will not recover from that with a few rainstorms. Our fire danger may dip with temporary cooler temperatures and precipitation, but our soil and our larger fuels are critically dry. It will take long periods of sustained moisture to recover from that.”

Additional information regarding drought conditions can be found here.

The Lolo National Forest also lowered the fire danger level to "high" on Monday with Stagg II fire restrictions remaining in effect.

