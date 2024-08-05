Lolo National Forest lowers fire danger to ‘high’

MISSOULA — Recent cooler temperatures and rainfall have prompted officials to lower the fire danger on the Lolo National Forest to “high.”

A social media post notes the risk of fire remains high and that fires can easily start from accidental causes, especially in grassy areas.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are still in effect for the Lolo National Forest.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for more information on wildfires and fire danger in Montana.

The following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands under the Stage II Fire Restrictions:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

The use of fireworks

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am: