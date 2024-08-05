Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Lolo National Forest lowers fire danger to ‘high’

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are still in effect for the Lolo National Forest
High Fire Danger
Bitterroot National Forest file photo
The Lolo National Forest has lowered its fire danger to “high” due to the recent cooler weather and precipitation.
High Fire Danger
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Recent cooler temperatures and rainfall have prompted officials to lower the fire danger on the Lolo National Forest to “high.”

A social media post notes the risk of fire remains high and that fires can easily start from accidental causes, especially in grassy areas.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are still in effect for the Lolo National Forest.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for more information on wildfires and fire danger in Montana.

The following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands under the Stage II Fire Restrictions:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material
  • The use of fireworks
  • Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:

  • Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, or firewood gathering
  • Outdoor welding or operating acetylene or other type torch with open flame
  • Using any explosive
  • A one-hour patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities as identified in #1 - #3 above
Wildfire Watch
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire holding at 305 acres, evacuation warnings in place

MTN News
Grouse Fire Skycrane

Wildfire Watch

Grouse Fire grows to 2,600 acres near Wise River

MTN News
Miller Peak Fire CMS

Wildfire Watch

Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula 73% contained

MTN News
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire grows to 305 acres, evacuation warnings remain in place

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader