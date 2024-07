MISSOULA — Crews are on the scene of a wildfire that was reported early Tuesday morning in the Blackfoot Valley.

The Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Gravel Pit Fire which is burning north of Montana Highway 200 behind a ranch

According to https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ the fire has burned a little over two acres.

The Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department reports on social media that a hose lay has been set up around the fire.