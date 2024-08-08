Watch Now
Grouse Fire burning 3,700 acres near Wise River

The Grouse Fire 10 miles southwest of Wise River.
Grouse Fire
WISE RIVER — The Grouse Fire 10 miles southwest of Wise River has now burned an estimated 3,700 acres and is 5% contained.

Several firefighting agencies are battling the fire and there are 290 personnel assigned to the blaze.

Resources on site include three hotshot crews, five Type 2 hand crews, 10 engines, two skidgens and one dozer.

The fire was reported on July 25, 2024; the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There have been no injuries and no reports of damaged structures.

