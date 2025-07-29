Lolo National Forest wildfire update (July 29)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires burning in Western Montana.

Superior Ranger District



Newman Fire, located 9 miles west of St. Regis near Newman Ridge. The lightning-caused fire is 1/10 acre in size and is contained.

Missoula Ranger District

The Missoula Ranger District has four lightning-caused fires in the Rock Creek area. Three fires are burning in remote, rugged terrain with challenging access for firefighting resources. These areas present difficulties in responding to potential medical emergencies, jeopardizing the safety and well-being of firefighters. All three fires are being managed under a full suppression strategy using aviation and ground resources.

Ground resources are on scene at all three fires and are engaged in direct suppression efforts. Resources are improving access and egress routes. Aerial resources are being used to support ground resources as needed. Continued weather forecast poses challenges with storms producing lightning, outflow winds, and heavy rains over several days.



Miller Gulch Fire, located 2.5 miles southwest of the Butte Cabin Trailhead and 3 miles northeast of the Lavina Fire, is approximately 2 acres in size. The fire is staffed with 35 firefighters and one engine. Fire behavior is moderate with creeping and torching. Ground resources are working with two helicopters constructing direct fire line and improving access for engines. The Miller Gulch fire is the priority of the three fires due to proximity to structures in Miller Flats and the predominant weather patterns.

Dalles Fire, located four miles north of Quigg Peak, is 0.2 acres. The fire is staffed with four firefighters. The fire has had no growth over the past 24 hours and is exhibiting minimal fire behavior. Firefighters are securing control lines and mopping up.

Butte Cabin Fire, located 1 mile northeast of Butte Cabin Trailhead, is 3-5 acres. The fire is burning in remote terrain, located five miles in on the Butte Cabin trail. The fire is staffed with 18 firefighters, two large air tankers and two helicopters. Fire behavior is moderate with creeping, backing and torching. Firefighters gained access yesterday and constructed a helispot to deploy additional firefighters. Crews will begin constructing fire line and will utilize air tankers to help slow the fire’s spread.

Currently, there are no closures associated with these fires. Fire managers are asking the public to avoid the area and give fire crews and aviation resources space to operate safely.

