Johnson Fire holding at 270 acres east of Sula

An aerial view of the Johnson fire from August 4, 2024.
HAMILTON — Crews finished wrapping the McCart Lookout in protective material near the Johnson Fire burning east of Sula on Wednesday.

The lightning-sparked fire is holding steady at 270 acres and remains 0% contained as of Thursday.

Fire crews continue to work on expanding fuel breaks to protect the Springer Memorial Community and upper East Fork areas.

Johnson Fire Map, Ravalli County

Moisture from the past few days has continued to prevent fire growth and below-average temperatures will continue into the weekend.

An evacuation warning for residents of the East Fork Area from Little East Fork Road to Teepee Creek remains in effect.

There are 85 people assigned to the Johnson Fire.

