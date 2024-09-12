Watch Now
Johnson Fire outside of Sula holding at 6,700 acres, 25% contained

Evacuation warnings for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area were lifted Thursday
SULA — The Johnson Fire outside of Sula is holding at 6,662 acres and remains 25% contained as of Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

The evacuation warnings for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area have been lifted.

Johnson Fire Map, Ravalli County

Crews have completed line on the north side of the fire and removed equipment out of the west and north regions of the fire. As weather conditions allow, crews will return to the fireline to continue their assignments.

Current conditions over the fire area do not support active fire behavior but creeping and smoldering is likely to continue in the larger fuels that take large amounts of moisture to extinguish, the update notes.

Closures remain on both sides of the East Fork Road, the East Fork Guard Station, Martin Creek Campground as well as for several trailheads. More information on Bitterroot National Forest area closures can be found here.

There are 224 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 25.

