Little change reported from Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula

MISSOULA — Fire managers are reporting little growth has been seen at the Miller Peak Fire burning southeast of Missoula.

A total of 2,035 acres have burned as of Thursday morning, up from the 1,971 acres reported on Wednesday.

Crews have been working to address some spot fires along the edge of the fire in the Greenough Creek area.

There are 352 people assigned to Miller Peak Fire including 12 engines, 3 helicopters and 10 hand crews.

The cause of the fire, which was first reported on July 14, remains under investigation.