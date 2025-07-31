Lolo National Forest Rock Creek area fires update (July 31)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on four lightning-sparked wildfires burning on the Missoula Ranger District in the Rock Creek area.

Officials note the fires are in remote, rugged terrain, which is providing a challenge for firefighter access. All of the blazes are being managed under a full suppression strategy.



Miller Gulch Fire: Located 2.5 miles southwest of the Butte Cabin Trailhead, it is approximately 2.5 acres in size. Wednesday, crews completed the construction of hand lines and sawline along the fire’s perimeter and will continue reinforcing control lines today. Aviation support will continue to play a role in providing supplies to aid firefighting operations. The Miller Gulch fire is the priority of the three fires due to proximity to structures in Miller Flats and the predominant weather patterns.

Lolo National Forest officials say the weather forecast presents continued challenges, with expected storms bringing lightning, strong outflow winds, and periods of heavy rainfall over the coming days.