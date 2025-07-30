Crews knock down Wednesday afternoon fire in Polson

POLSON — Firefighters battled a fire started by a weed burner in Polson on Wednesday afternoon.
The Polson Rural Fire District responded to a report of a fire shortly before 1:55 p.m. on Fox Lane.
Units headed to the fire saw a light column of smoke burning close to a home.
Mutual aid was requested for structure protection from the City of Polson Fire Department and also from the CSKT Division of Fire.
A social media post notes the fire was held at 1.23 acres after being started from a weed burner.
"We want to remind everyone that there is absolutely no debris burning allowed right now," the post reads.
A total of 5 brush trucks, 4 tenders, 1 structure engine, and 4 command vehicles responded from both departments.