Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update (July 30)

HAMILTON — Officials are providing an update on several fires that are burning in Ravalli County.



Dominic Point Fire: Located in the Sapphire Mountains, 8 miles east of Corvallis, the fire has grown to approximately 28 acres. 115 firefighters are currently assigned to the fire, including 4 crews, 4 engines, 4 water tenders, and 2 helicopters. Fire crews constructed handline around the main fire perimeter and handline around the 80 spot fires that resulted from Sunday’s high winds blowing embers off the main fire. Willow Mountain Road (Forest Road #1302) is currently closed.

Fires Contained or declared Out in the last 24 hours



Piquett Creek: Located 9.5 miles southwest of Connor, was caused by a lightning strike. Initial Attack resources included 2 Initial Attack Modules. Firefighters completed fire line around the fire and continue to mop up. It was declared contained.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports there have been more than 800 confirmed lightning strikes on the forest last week.