Lolo National Forest wildfire update (August 6)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires burning on the Missoula Ranger District in Western Montana

Missoula Ranger District



Blue Point: 4 miles north of Bonner and two miles northeast of Marshall Ski Area. The lightning-caused fire is less than one acre and is contained.

Ninemile Ranger District



Beaver: 5 miles south of Alberton and northwest of Deer Peak. The lightning-caused fire is less than an acre and is contained.

Superior Ranger District

