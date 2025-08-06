Lolo National Forest wildfire update (August 6)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires burning on the Missoula Ranger District in Western Montana
Missoula Ranger District
- Blue Point: 4 miles north of Bonner and two miles northeast of Marshall Ski Area. The lightning-caused fire is less than one acre and is contained.
Ninemile Ranger District
- Beaver: 5 miles south of Alberton and northwest of Deer Peak. The lightning-caused fire is less than an acre and is contained.
Superior Ranger District
- East Second Creek: 8 miles southeast of Superior in the Second Creek drainage. The lightning-caused fire was reported last night and is half an acre in size. Firefighters constructed fire line around the perimeter Tuesday night and will continue to strengthen lines today. There are no closures currently in effect, but fire traffic will be heavy on Forest Service Road 434.