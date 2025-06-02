Missoula County fire danger moving to high on June 3

MISSOULA — Fire danger is moving to high, and all outdoor burning will close on Tuesday, June 3.

“Due to the unseasonably warm, dry weather, fuels are curing earlier than normal; fuel moisture dictates the fire danger levels. As a result of rising fire danger, prevention is critical for the safety of our community, responders, and forests,” Missoula Fire Department Assistant Chief Phil Keating said.

Fire managers are reminding residents of the City of Missoula that, per municipal code, all open flames, including campfires and wood-burning fire pits, are prohibited year-round within city limits. Barbeques and LPG stove usage are still permitted. Click here for more information.

Fire danger will be elevated to "high" on Tuesday, June 3, due to the ongoing warmer-than-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation, which are expected to further increase fire risk.

When fire danger is "high", all fine dead fuels ignite readily, and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires can spread rapidly, and short-distance spotting is common.

Fire managers also report that on average, three out of four wildfires in Missoula County are caused by humans, primarily due to debris and open burning, escaped or abandoned campfires, equipment or vehicle use, and fireworks.

Fireworks are banned on all federal and state public lands, private forest-designated areas, within Missoula City, on City Open Space lands, and in Missoula County Parks and County-managed Recreation Areas.

Click here for additional information. Information about active fire restrictions across Montana can be found here.