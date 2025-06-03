40 for 40: Missoula woman's birthday run pushes for Job Corps funding

One Missoula mother is taking a step or many, to raise awareness for career training and education programs like Trapper Creek Job Corps.

Becky Margolis spent her 40th birthday running 40 miles on the Waterworks trail in Missoula on Tuesday.

After enrollment was set on hold, when her son planned to apply this spring. This hold is due to the recent 2026 federal budget proposal.

With each mile, she hopes to spark a conversation and encourage others to speak up about how these cuts affect the future of many young adults, after her son was not able to enroll this spring.

Programs such as Trapper Creek Job Corps offer free career training and education for young adults, equipping them with essential skills like carpentry or firefighting. This service is federally funded.

Margolis says Job Corps offer an opportunity to young adults where college may not be an option, and equips them with life skills entering adulthood.

"I’m out here all day it’s probably going to take me nine plus hours to run these 40 miles," Margolis said, "and i’m just doing that to encourage everyone else to take maybe five minutes and call your representatives and let them know you are advocating for job corps funding."

Margolis chose to run the Waterworks trail in hopes of others to join her on this step forward.