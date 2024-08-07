Missoula fire danger drops to 'high', Stage II fire restrictions lifted

MISSOULA — The recent cooler and wetter weather has prompted the City of Missoula to lift Stage II fire restrictions

and drop the fire danger level to "high."

"This is always a difficult decision to make, especially since we are only in .the early part of August," said Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes. "While current conditions allow us to ease some restrictions, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and cautious."

A news release notes that Stage II fire restrictions may need to be reinstated if weather conditions change and residents should keep up-to-date about the changing conditions.



