Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Missoula fire danger drops to 'high', Stage II fire restrictions lifted

The City of Missoula has lifted Stage II fire restrictions and lowered the fire danger level to "high
Fire Danger
MTN News
Fire Danger
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The recent cooler and wetter weather has prompted the City of Missoula to lift Stage II fire restrictions
and drop the fire danger level to "high."

"This is always a difficult decision to make, especially since we are only in .the early part of August," said Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes. "While current conditions allow us to ease some restrictions, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and cautious."

A news release notes that Stage II fire restrictions may need to be reinstated if weather conditions change and residents should keep up-to-date about the changing conditions.

Additional Resources:

Wildfire Watch
Miller Peak Fire CMS

Wildfire Watch

Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula 73% contained

MTN News
High Fire Danger

Wildfire Watch

Fire danger level lowered to ‘high’ in Missoula County

MTN News
Pentagon Fire

Wildfire Watch

New wildfire burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness

Kiana Wilson
High Fire Danger

Wildfire Watch

Lolo National Forest lowers fire danger to ‘high’

MTN News
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire holding at 305 acres, evacuation warnings in place

MTN News
Grouse Fire Skycrane

Wildfire Watch

Grouse Fire grows to 2,600 acres near Wise River

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader