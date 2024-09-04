Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Railroad-Daly Fires burning 3,000 acres southeast of Hamilton

The Daly Fire has burned 2,000 acres while the Railroad Fire is at 1,000 acres southeast of Hamilton
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map
MTN News
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — The Railroad and Daly fires burning 26 miles southeast of Hamilton have burned a total of 3,000 acres and are 0% contained as of Wednesday.

The Daly Fire has burned 2,000 acres while the Railroad Fire is at 1,000 acres.

The Daly Fire jumped Skalkaho Highway earlier this week prompting the road to be closed from Black Bear Campground to the Skalkaho Pass. There are barricades in place, and Gird Point Lookout is closed.

Fire managers note that due to the steep and difficult terrain — and the high risk to responders — suppression actions have been limited.

Crews are wrapping the Gird Point Lookout tower and working to protect the weather station in the area. Snags are being removed along Skalkaho Highway to reduce the risk of trees falling on the road.

The two blazes were sparked by lightning on July 25, 2024.

Wildfire Watch
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings near Johnson Fire

MTN News
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire outside of Sula grows to 4,325 acres

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville at 2,873 acres, 23% contained

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire 9/3

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire update (Sept. 3)

Zach Volheim
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Daly Fire forces expanded Skalkaho Highway closure

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation orders scaled back at 2,400-acre Sharrott Creek Fire

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader