Railroad-Daly Fires burning 3,000 acres southeast of Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Railroad and Daly fires burning 26 miles southeast of Hamilton have burned a total of 3,000 acres and are 0% contained as of Wednesday.

The Daly Fire has burned 2,000 acres while the Railroad Fire is at 1,000 acres.

The Daly Fire jumped Skalkaho Highway earlier this week prompting the road to be closed from Black Bear Campground to the Skalkaho Pass. There are barricades in place, and Gird Point Lookout is closed.

Fire managers note that due to the steep and difficult terrain — and the high risk to responders — suppression actions have been limited.

Crews are wrapping the Gird Point Lookout tower and working to protect the weather station in the area. Snags are being removed along Skalkaho Highway to reduce the risk of trees falling on the road.

The two blazes were sparked by lightning on July 25, 2024.