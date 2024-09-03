Watch Now
Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville at 2,400 acres, 3% contained

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for some residents in the area of the wildfire
The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.
STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrott Creek Fire burning west of Stevensville has grown, but new acreage numbers were not available on Tuesday morning.

The blaze is reported at 2,399 acres with 3% containment. However, fire managers noted no infrared flight was available overnight because of smoke coverage, so the number of acres burned was not updated.

Significant fire growth was reported on the west side of the fire with strong winds from the passing cold front.

An evacuation order for residents of Marmot Lane and Saint Mary's Lookout Trail remains in effect as well as the previously issued evacuation warnings for west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, and Wankantana Way.

The Bitterroot National Forest has issued an area closure from North Fork Sweeney Creek to Sweathouse Creek.

There are currently 626 people assigned to the Sharrott Creek fire which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.

