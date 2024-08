MISSOULA — A wildfire is burning on the East Missoula side of Mount Sentinel.

Firefighters from the Lolo National Forest have been responding to the scene which is about 1½ miles south of East Missoula.

Smoke from the fire may be visible from Interstate 90, the Madison Street Bridge area, and East Missoula.

An alert sent out on Friday morning asks that people not call 9-1-1 regarding the fire.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.