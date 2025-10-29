Food banks in Missoula scramble amid SNAP pause, furloughs, unpaid workers

MISSOULA — Calling it a perfect storm, state and local agencies are scrambling to prepare for the approaching pause to the SNAP benefit program, which could leave tens of thousands of Montanans lacking food.

At the same time, some federal workers have lost their jobs, while others who are working aren't getting paid. In addition, the holiday season is quickly approaching, representing one of the busiest times of the year for food agencies.

“It's all coming at the busiest time of year,” said Montana Food Bank Network president and CEO Gayle Carlson. “We're going to have families without all their benefits. Furloughs are happening, the government layoffs and no paychecks. There's this perfect storm of things happening at the worst time of year.”

In Montana, an estimated 77,000 residents will be cut from their SNAP benefits beginning in November. And while other states are looking to use local funding to keep the benefits flowing, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Montana has no plans to do the same, saying the issue was a federal one.

Food banks are scrambling to prepare.

“We're anticipating the worst and hoping for the best,” said Carlson. “We're preparing the agencies for the increased need, and in order to prepare for it ourselves, we've already started purchasing pre-packaged food boxes and taking orders from agencies so we can have those on site ASAP.”

Carlson said the Montana Food Bank Network also received approval from its board of directors to fund additional food purchases to ensure the agency is fully stocked heading into November, the Missoula Current reports.

But despite the planning and heavy lifting, the program won't be able to fill the gap left by the discontinuation of SNAP. Food banks were intended to fill gaps during emergencies and they won't be able to meet the surge in need on their own.

“It's not an expectation we have to be able to meet that need 100 percent, but we're going to do our best to try and support our agencies so they can do what they can,” Carlson said. “We'll do our best to keep those reserves going for ongoing emergencies.”

The Missoula Food Bank estimated that 8,000 county residents will not have access to benefits to purchase groceries when the program ends. The added stress placed on those in need has local officials concerned.

“We're working hard to purchase more groceries and really staff up to meet the need of the community as best we can,” said Amy Allison, executive director of the Missoula Food Bank. “It's hard to know exactly how next week is going to look. We believe we've done everything we can in our power to be prepared.”

In recent years, the Missoula Food Bank has seen an increase in need for its services. That's likely to expand over the coming weeks as families scramble for food in the wake of federal program cuts, layoffs and unpaid workers.

“For that (SNAP) to have been removed, it will be impossible for food pantries to meet the need,” Allison said. “We're absolutely going to make sure that every person that shows up at our door leaves with food, and we're prepared to do that. We're leveraging our network to hopefully make that happen as smoothly as possible.”

Other states are also preparing for the program's pause, and some are looking to provide funding to ensure food is available. In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis is asking the Legislature to provide Feeding Colorado funding while Nevada plans to funnel millions toward food banks in hopes that fewer people go hungry.

In Montana, Gianforte told KPAX that supporting SNAP was the federal government's responsibility. He encouraged those who are concerned about the loss of benefits “to reach out to the senators – simply six senators have to do their job, the government will be funded.”

Food agencies in Montana said the state has shown little concern for those who may go hungry.

“We've not heard from the state. We've reached out on many occasions and have not received any answers about any additional support,” said Allison. “In fact, we've heard the opposite. The state believes this to be a federal issue and one they're not interested in supporting right now.”