1 person killed in single-vehicle crash in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Kalispell Police report that one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Jan 17 near the intersection of Three Mile Dr. and Wyndover Dr in Kalispell.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the overturned vehicle was occupied by one person who had succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Kalispell Police said speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

The identity of the deceased motorist has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.