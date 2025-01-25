WHITEFISH — The Flathead Nordic Backcountry Ski Patrol is a non-profit group of volunteers responding to winter back-country emergencies in Northwest Montana for the last 30 years.

Thanks to community support, the ski patrol has set up “Beacon Checkers” at various locations in the Flathead region to help keep backcountry enthusiasts prepared during avalanche season.

“So, it allows every member of your team or your crew going out to be able to check that beacon,” said Flathead Nordic Backcountry Ski Patrol Director Trevor Howard.

Beacons, also known as transceivers, are essential tools for backcountry enthusiasts during rescue situations.

“In a timely manner there is no other way to be able to locate someone if they were buried into an avalanche,” said Howard.

Beacon checkers help prepare backcountry enthusiasts in the Flathead

Howard said beacons are constantly sending out signals allowing others to pinpoint your exact location if buried in an avalanche.

“People who are caught in avalanches can be buried partially above the surface, just below the surface or several meters below the surface, so to be able to locate someone when it is an absolute chaos scene and it just looks like ruble all over the place, it’s the best piece.”

Howard said making sure your beacon is still functional is a must before venturing into the backcountry. That’s why Flathead Nordic Backcountry Ski Patrol has set up “Beacon Checkers” at nine different locations across the Flathead region.

“Part of it is they are electronic equipment, and they have the propensity to fail, so you know testing them every time you go out,” said Howard.

The beacon checkers are made possible thanks to community fundraising through the BANFF Mountain World Film Festival.

The beacon checkers are located at Whitefish Mountain Resort, Glacier National Park and various backcountry access points in northwest Montana including Essex, Hungry Horse and the Skyland Snowmobile Trailhead.

“They are about $1,500 each, you know the simple beacon checker unit costs about $500 and comes with a solar panel, we use a deep cycle battery that charges that system and allows them to run all winter long.”

Howard said the goal is to add additional beacon checkers in the years to come.

“Make sure that you have them on and are using them every time.”