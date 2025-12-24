Blacktail Mountain opens for season after minor setbacks

LAKESIDE — Opening day at Blacktail Mountain is finally here, and even on a windy day, the regulars are getting their first runs in just in time for the holidays.

The skiers and snowboarders were excited to finally hit the slopes at Blacktail Mountain for the first time this season after a slightly prolonged wait.

Although the Blacktail staff ran into some speed bumps getting the mountain open, Blacktail general manager Jessi Wood said, that did not stop them from working hard to make sure people could get their holiday skiing in.

“We had some additional challenges with last week's windstorm,” Wood said. “But the vibe is fantastic. We're here, lifts will spin, people will smile.”

Perhaps the people smiling the most were David Gerspach and Brodie Smith, who were the first ones to take a ride on the lifts this year.

The two were anxious to get strapped into their skis and snowboard.

I grew up skiing here, so I love it here. It's my home mountain, so I don't want to go anywhere else really,” Smith said.

For Gerspach, his experience in the previous season had him ready to get out early.

Last year was my first year here, and I didn't have any reason to go anywhere else,” Gerspach said. “Everyone's nice here.”

Although the riders are stoked to be back on their home mountain, there are still a number of runs closed in the early part of the season.

However, in a year where the weather has not cooperated with the mountain, having any run open is a good thing.

Every season, getting open is success, and having people out there making turns is why we do it,” Wood said. “We spend all summer preparing this mountain for operation in the winter season, and yeah, it's a victory every time.”

