Blacktail Mountain Ski Area closing for the season Sunday

LAKESIDE — Time is running out to hit the slopes at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside.

Warming temperatures and quickly melting snow have prompted the ski area to announce it will close for the season on Sunday, March 30.

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area had originally planned to close on Saturday, April 12.

“We’ve had a fantastic season full of unforgettable moments,” said Blacktail Mountain General Manager Jessi Wood. “While it’s always difficult to say goodbye to winter and our mountain family, the safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority. With spring conditions settling in faster than anticipated, we’ve made the difficult decision to close; but intend to do so on a high note.”

The mountain will be hosting several events this weekend.

Saturday, March 29th: Annual Passholder Appreciation BBQ

Starting at 11:00 AM, all passholders are invited to enjoy a complimentary BBQ in honor of their dedication to the 2024/25 season. It’s a chance to connect with fellow skiers and riders, share stories, and reflect on another memorable season on the mountain.

Sunday, March 30th: Mama Mingo Day – A Flamingo-Filled Farewell

Blacktail’s annual spring sendoff celebration, Mama Mingo Day, returns with even more festive flair. Guests can expect a full day of fun, beginning with a mountain-wide flamingo scavenger hunt. Fifty flamingos will be hidden across the open terrain —20 of them reserved for kids 12 and under on Olympic, and 30 tucked throughout the rest of the mountain for all ages. Each flamingo found comes with a prize, including candy treats, Blacktail merchandise, exclusive flamingo-themed goodies, and two lucky guests will win season passes for the 2025/26 season—one Adult or Senior pass, and one Young Adult, Teen, or Child pass. Muley’s will be serving up a wing special in addition to the full menu, and Blacktail Trading Company will have storewide discounts.

Visit www.blacktailmountain.com for updates and event details.